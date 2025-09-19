The Utah-based e-commerce accelerator raised $300 million through the IPO, with 21.4 million shares on offer.

Pattern Group Inc. (PTRN) and its existing shareholders raised $300 million through an initial public offering (IPO) of 21.4 million shares ahead of the company’s debut on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pattern priced its equity shares at $14 a piece, after guiding for a price range of $13 to $15 in the prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). After the $300 million fundraise through the IPO, Pattern’s valuation stands at $2.5 billion.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<