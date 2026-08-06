Bleichroeder has set a meeting date of August 25, 2026, for its extraordinary general meeting to approve the proposed business combination and related matters.

Bleichroeder has set a meeting date of August 25, 2026, for its extraordinary general meeting to approve the proposed business combination and related matters.

Founded by leading quantum physicists, including Nobel Prize laureate Alain Aspect, Pasqal develops and deploys neutral-atom quantum computers and software for customers across the energy, financial services, materials science, defense, and research industries. As a leader in neutral-atom technology—recognized for its scalability, flexibility, and energy efficiency—Pasqal has established one of the world's largest installed bases of high-complexity quantum computers among pure-play quantum computing companies. Pasqal’s systems operate in standard data-center environments and can be utilized through cloud or on-premises deployments.

Since its first commercial deployment in 2022, Pasqal has focused on delivering quantum computing solutions that address real-world business challenges rather than theoretical demonstrations. Pasqal’s technology aims to help organizations explore new approaches to optimization, simulation and artificial intelligence problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone.

Since announcing the proposed business combination with Bleichroeder, Pasqal has continued to advance its technology and commercial leadership:

Demonstrated quantum advantage in materials simulation with Los Alamos National Laboratory, marking a significant milestone for the industry and helped establish rigorous standards for validating quantum performance on real-world scientific problems.

Expanded its global deployment footprint with the launch of Italy's first neutral-atom quantum computer at CINECA, integrating a 140-qubit system with the Leonardo supercomputer as part of Europe's growing hybrid HPC-quantum infrastructure.

Strengthened its position in Asia through a strategic partnership with MegazoneCloud, aiming to bring Pasqal's quantum technology to South Korea's enterprise market across finance, logistics, biotechnology and manufacturing applications.

Advanced adoption in financial services through an expanded collaboration with Crédit Agricole CIB, accelerating the development and deployment of quantum computing applications for capital markets and financial optimization.

Continued commercial engagement with global industry leaders including Saudi Aramco, supporting the development of quantum-enabled solutions across energy, optimization and industrial research use cases.

Entered a collaboration with True Nexus to apply quantum computing to next-generation food protein design, aiming to leverage Pasqal's neutral-atom processors to model complex protein functionality and accelerate the development of sustainable food ingredients through a fully vectorized 3D protein gelation model.

Advanced its neutral-atom technology roadmap while maintaining leadership at scale, with systems exceeding 1,000 physical qubits and a long-term path toward more than 10,000 physical qubits and 200 logical qubits.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to operate as Pasqal Holding SA and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PSQL. The transaction remains subject to approval by Bleichroeder shareholders and other customary closing conditions.