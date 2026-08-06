HubSpot's third-quarter outlook triggered a wave of analyst downgrades and price target cuts as Wall Street grew more cautious on demand.

Analysts at Piper Sandler cited HubSpot’s addition of just 7,000 net customers in Q2 as the reason for the downgrade.

Bernstein analysts struck a similar tone, saying the stock lacks a clear near-term catalyst and is also headed for the “penalty box.”

The firm added that HubSpot's growth expectations have deteriorated since the company changed its go-to-market and pricing strategy.

Shares of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) were headed for their worst single-day decline in more than a decade on Thursday after the firm’s weak outlook overshadowed the second quarter (Q2) beat.

HubSpot’s guidance for the third quarter (Q3) resulted in a wave of analyst downgrades and price target cuts, with multiple firms warning that slowing customer growth, longer sales cycles and heightened budget scrutiny could keep the stock in Wall Street's "penalty box" until growth stabilizes.

HubSpot shares were down more than 21% in Thursday morning’s session.

Source: Koyfin<

Wall Street Says HUBS Is Entering The 'Penalty Box'

According to TheFly, analysts at Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ and lowered the price target to $220 from $250. The firm cited HubSpot’s addition of just 7,000 net customers in Q2 as the reason for its downgrade, while adding that the company expects only 5,000 to 6,000 net additions in Q3, below its previous range.

Piper Sandler attributed the slowdown to longer sales cycles and heightened customer budget sensitivity, adding that HubSpot is likely to remain in the “penalty box” until investors gain confidence in stable growth, stronger customer additions and increasing AI adoption.

Bernstein analysts struck a similar tone, saying the stock lacks a clear near-term catalyst and is also headed for the “penalty box.” The firm downgraded HubSpot to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ while lowering the price target to $220, down from $381.

Bernstein added that HubSpot's growth expectations have deteriorated since the company changed its go-to-market and pricing strategy. While the firm believes the stock's lower valuation limits further downside, it said management has become less confident in its outlook and sees no clear near-term catalyst for the shares.

Wall Street Questions Growth Trajectory Of HUBS

Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot to ‘Perform’ from ‘Outperform’, saying it no longer sees a clear line of sight to a growth inflection as heightened customer budget scrutiny pushes new annual recurring revenue growth materially below revenue growth.

Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to ‘Peer Perform’ from ‘Outperform’, saying that HubSpot’s Q2 results marked a second consecutive period of deteriorating trends. The firm noted net customer additions were the weakest since the first quarter of fiscal 2020, while the company's fiscal 2026 guidance was lowered and demand remained soft in July.

HUBS Blames AI Transition, Tougher Demand Environment

HubSpot reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.26 on revenue of $912 million, compared to Wall Street estimates of an EPS of $3.02 on revenue of $898 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. However, its Q3 EPS guidance of $3.25 to $3.27 and revenue of $924 million to $925 million fell short of an estimated EPS of $3.45 and revenue of $942 million.

HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan said April "got off to a slow start" as the company navigated deliberate changes to its product, pricing and go-to-market strategy alongside a more cautious spending environment.

“We're in the middle of a real transition to AI, and we are making deliberate choices to lead in it,” she said, acknowledging that while those decisions created near-term headwinds, they are intended to drive growth in the long term.

Rangan said customers are demanding proof of value and more predictable AI pricing before committing to purchases, while increased budget sensitivity has led to larger buying committees and longer sales cycles. However, she said HubSpot remains confident it is making the right trade-offs to position the business for the larger AI opportunity ahead.

What Retail Traders Think Of HUBS Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around HubSpot trended in the ‘bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘high’ levels.

HUBS stock is down 51% year-to-date and 60% over the past 12 months. The Vanguard Morningstar Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is up 22% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF (VXF) is up 24%.

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