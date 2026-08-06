According to a Bloomberg report, no final decision has been made on the size of the offering.

A regulatory filing showed the company is offering notes in as many as 10 parts, with maturities ranging from two to 40 years.

The proposed offering would mark the company's third major capital raise this year and could lift its total 2026 fundraising above $125 billion.

The financing plans follow Alphabet's first quarterly report showing negative free cash flow.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) edged lower in morning trade on Thursday after a report said the company is planning to raise as much as $25 billion from the debt market, extending a string of capital raises aimed at funding its accelerating artificial intelligence investments.

According to a Bloomberg report, no final decision has been made on the size. A regulatory filing showed the company is offering notes in as many as 10 parts, with maturities ranging from two to 40 years.

If completed, the transaction would mark Alphabet's third major capital raise of 2026 and push the company's total fundraising this year beyond $125 billion.

GOOGL’s stock edged 0.5% lower in morning trade, coming off a drop of over 4% in the previous session. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the tech giant remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘normal’ levels.

Alphabet Ramps Up Funding For AI Infrastructure

This marks Alphabet's third major capital raise of 2026. In February, the company sold $20 billion in bonds, including a rare 100-year note, alongside separate debt issued in Japanese yen, Swiss francs, and British pounds.

In June, Alphabet announced an $80 billion equity raise that it later upsized to nearly $85 billion after strong investor demand, an offering that included a new investment from Berkshire Hathaway. Another $25 billion would push Alphabet's total 2026 capital raising past $125 billion.

The move comes after Alphabet posted its first-ever negative free cash flow in its second-quarter report in late July, and raised its annual capital expenditure forecast for the second time this year.

Leadership Changes Add To Investor Focus

The financing plans also come during a period of leadership changes across Google's AI business.

GOOGL stock’s drop in the previous session came after Alphabet announced that Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist Demis Hassabis would step back from day-to-day leadership of Google DeepMind, the company's flagship AI research lab.

The company also stated that Chief Scientist Jeff Dean, a 27-year Google veteran, was leaving with several colleagues to launch Discovery Loop, a public benefit corporation focused on advancing machine learning, science and engineering. Google will participate as a founding investor and cloud partner, CEO Sundar Pichai said.

"We have to continue to move fast with clear purpose here," Pichai said in a blog post discussing the leadership changes. "We are committed to being at the frontier and are super focused on the areas where we need to improve."

Noam Shazeer, a co-author of the 2017 transformer architecture paper that helped shape modern generative AI, and John Jumper, who shared the 2024 Nobel Prize for AlphaFold, have also left in recent months for OpenAI and Anthropic, respectively.

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