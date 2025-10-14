The partnership is expected to enhance Paras Defence’s product portfolio and open opportunities in high-value defence contracts, strengthening its role in India’s self-reliance drive.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose on Tuesday after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cielo Inertial Solutions, an Israeli leader in inertial navigation technology.

Under the agreement, both companies will combine their technical capabilities to pursue opportunities in India for the adaptation, marketing, sale, and manufacturing of Inertial Sensors and Closed Loop Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG)-based Inertial Solutions.

CIELO, a global manufacturer and technology expert, specializes in Closed Loop FOGs, IMUs, GyroCompass Systems, North Finding Systems, and Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), which are technologies used in missiles, aircraft, drones, and navigation systems.

The move is seen as strengthening India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of defence self-reliance.

Analyst View

SEBI-registered investment advisor Nidhi Saxena said, “This MoU is strategic, futuristic, and aligned with global defence trends.”

Saxena added that Paras Defence continues to position itself as a key Make-in-India defence tech player, with the collaboration offering access to world-class technology, local manufacturing advantages, and potential for large defence contracts in India.

Outlook

According to Saxena, the partnership could deliver a revenue boost in the medium term as Paras Defence expands its portfolio in high-precision defence technologies.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Paras’ stock has risen 41% so far in 2025.

