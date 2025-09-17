ScaleAI's finance chief, Dennis Cinelli, joins the board, just a week after Meta’s former product chief was hired, as CEO David Ellison leans heavily into tech to future-proof the entertainment giant.

Paramount Skydance, Inc. (PSKY), the company formed through the recent merger of Paramount and David Ellison’s Skydance, is reshaping its executive team and board as it seeks to harness the latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In Tuesday’s after-hours session, Paramount Skydance stock climbed about 0.50% after the company named ScaleAI CFO Dennis Cinelli to its board, effective immediately. He previously held senior leadership positions at Uber, including as the VP of Global Strategic Finance at the ride-hailing company.

Paramount Skydance said Cinelli’s extensive experience in strategic transactions and active engagement within the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem makes him a valuable resource in advancing its growth objectives.

The move comes at a time when rumors about the company trying to buy rival Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) have been flying thick and fast.

Paramount Skydance Chairman and CEO Ellison said, “We're thrilled to welcome Dennis to our Board. He brings a unique blend of operational expertise and financial insight, shaped by his strong track record in driving cross-functional growth and embracing emerging technologies.”

“His proven ability to pair fiscal discipline with a bold, forward-looking approach makes him an exceptional addition to our team as we continue to advance Paramount's strategic vision and long-term growth."

Last week, the company named Dane Glasgow, a seasoned technology leader, as its Chief Product Officer, underscoring its “strong commitment to aligning with leading technology innovators to build a next-generation company at the forefront of where entertainment is headed.”

Glasgow would report directly to Ellison and would lead the product vision and strategy, driving innovation across digital platforms, immersive storytelling, advertising, and AI-powered capabilities. He was previously employed at Meta Platforms as VP, Product Management.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Paramount Skydance stayed ‘bullish’ (63/100) and the message volume remained at ‘high’ levels. The 30-day message volume change on the stream is about 540%.

PSKY sentiment and message volume as of 10:50 p.m. ET, Sept. 16 | source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user called the stock a “beautiful long-term hold.”

Another user pledged allegiance to the stock even if it goes down.

Since Paramount Skydance began trading as a combined company on August 7, the stock has gained about 59%, with the bulk of the gains added on the WBD merger rumors.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<