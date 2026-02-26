Super Micro Computer on Wednesday announced the launch of a new enterprise AI data platform in collaboration with VAST Data that will leverage Nvidia’s open models, microservices, and libraries.

The CNode-X solution will integrate Super Micro’s GPU and storage servers with VAST’s InsightEngine and DataBase operating systems.

The companies unveiled the solution at the VAST Forward conference in Salt Lake City, held from Feb. 24–26.

The announcement comes ahead of Nvidia’s Q4 earnings, expected after-market hours on Wednesday.

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) rose more than 8% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of a new enterprise artificial intelligence data platform in collaboration with New York-based VAST Data.

The CNode-X solution will integrate Super Micro’s GPU and storage servers with VAST’s InsightEngine and DataBase operating systems, and leverage Nvidia’s open models, microservices, and libraries to form an AI infrastructure stack that will help enterprises to deploy a fully-integrated AI solution.

"Together, we enable organizations to accelerate AI factory deployment, whether scaling large AI initiatives or deploying enterprise applications like generative AI and video analytics," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Super Micro Computers.

AI Platform Upgrade

The new CNode-X follows Nvidia’s AI Data Platform reference architecture, which incorporates GPU acceleration to increase data vectorization, vector database searching, and inference workloads.

The company said that the new AI data platform combines validated hardware, including the CloudDC AS-1116CS-TN and SYS-212GB-FNR with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, with VAST’s AI operating system and Nvidia’s libraries to deliver ready-to-run AI workflows.

This would serve as a storage foundation for large AI deployments, support liquid-cooled GPU systems, enable rapid rack-level deployment and installation, and provide centralized management through the SuperCloud Suite.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SMCI shares remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘low’ message volumes.

One bullish user touted the Nvidia collaboration as ‘good news.’

Another user predicted that SMCI shares would surge over $40 if Nvidia posted strong results.

SMCI shares have declined more than 26% in the past year.

