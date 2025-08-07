The Tim Cook-led company upped the ante by committing an incremental $100 billion toward bringing manufacturing onshore amid President Donald Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs on chip imports.

Apple stock’s resurgence, driven by reports of additional investment in U.S. manufacturing, set in motion a rally on Wall Street. The optimism was despite an earnings-led slump in two artificial intelligence-leveraged stocks, namely AMD (AMD) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

Paramount (PARA)

After-hours move: +1.18%

Trading volume: 29.11 million

Paramount Global stock saw brisk trading volume ahead of the Aug. 7 timeline for the closure of the media conglomerate’s merger with Skydance. Skydance CEO David Ellison will lead the combined company. Trading in the Class A and Class B shares will be halted post the consummation of the deal. Paramount Skydance Class B shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PSKY.

Paramount shareholders were given the choice to receive cash or stock, and those electing to hold onto the shares would be issued 1.5333 shares of PSKY for each Paramount Global stock they hold.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Paramount stock remained ‘bullish,’ and message volume remained ‘high.’

Apple (AAPL)

After-hours move: +2.82%

Trading volume: 12.29 million

Apple shares climbed over 5% in Wednesday’s regular session. They rose further in extended trading after the company confirmed via a press release the additional $100 billion it committed to expand manufacturing in the U.S.

CEO Tim Cook met with President Donald Trump earlier in the day to discuss the additional investment.

The company has decided to invest in its supply chain partners who have onshore manufacturing bases, including TSMC (TSM), Samsung, and Corning (GLW).

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Apple stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ and the message volume also remained ‘extremely high.’

Apple shares are down about 14.5% this year.

Lucid Group (LCID)

After-hours move: +1.14%

Trading volume: 10.1 million

Lucid stock, which fell nearly 10% on Wednesday in reaction to the premium electric-vehicle (EV) maker’s second-quarter results, rebounded in the extended session. Since then, overnight, the stock has trimmed its gains.

The EV maker reported lackluster results and also toned down its 2025 production guidance amid industry-wide and geopolitical challenges.

Retail sentiment toward Lucid stock continued to be ‘bearish,’ with the sour mood accompanied by ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock is down nearly 28% for the year.

Lyft (LYFT)

After-hours move: -3.93%

Trading volume: 9.39 million

Ride-hailing service Lyft fell 3.58% on Wednesday, defying the broader market strength, and extended its losses in the overnight session.

The weakness can be traced back to its second-quarter print, which showed a revenue miss amid intensifying competition. The bottom-line results, however, exceeded expectations.

Retail investors, however, became more optimistic about Lyft stock, harboring an ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment, and the message volume was also ‘extremely high.’

The stock is up 8.5% year-to-date.

Nvidia (NVDA)

After-hours move: +0.59%

Trading volume: 8.59 million

Nvidia stock has continued to feature in the most actively traded list in extended hours. After rising by 0.65% on Wednesday compared to the Nasdaq 100’s 1.29% jump, the shares of artificial intelligence (AI) chip maker have seen incremental gains in the overnight session.

Retail traders’ mood toward the stock stayed ‘bullish’ by late Wednesday, but the message volume dipped to ‘normal’ levels.

Nvidia shares have soared over 33% so far this year.

