The analysts highlighted key technical levels for the sector, with JK Paper given short-term buy targets and TNPL and West Coast Paper seen approaching breakout zones.

Paper stocks jumped after the government imposed a Minimum Import Price of ₹67,220 per metric ton on Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board, effective through March 2026.

The policy aims to curb imports and give domestic paper manufacturers stronger pricing power.

JK Paper surged 13%, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers (TNPL) rose 10.3%, West Coast Paper gained 11.6%, and Andhra Paper advanced 8%.

SEBI-registered analyst Front Wave Research stated that the MIP decision could boost margins and volumes over the next one to two quarters.

Front Wave said JK Paper would confirm a short-term bottom if it closes above ₹400 for two straight days, while a move beyond ₹450 could start the next long-term leg higher toward ₹800.

For TNPL, the ₹211 level is seen as key, with a breakout above it opening longer-term upside. West Coast Paper would confirm a bottom above ₹700, paving the way for further gains.

Separately, SEBI-registered analyst Amit Bhattacharjee issued a buy call on JK Paper, recommending entry in the ₹395–₹400 range with a stop-loss at ₹370.

He set short-term targets of ₹415 and ₹443, implying potential upside of around 4% to 11% over the next 10–20 days.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for JK Paper and TNPL, ‘bearish’ for West Coast Paper, and ‘neutral’ for Andhra Paper, with message volume ‘normal’ for the first three and ‘extremely low’ for Andhra Paper.

So far this year, JK Paper is down 5.7%, TNPL has fallen 14.4%, West Coast Paper is lower by 4.3%, and Andhra Paper has dropped 15.6%.

