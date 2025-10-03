According to a Reuters report, a memo drafted in September by Army Chief Technology Officer Gabrielle Chiulli describes the Next Generation Command & Control prototype as riddled with structural flaws.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and private defense technology company Anduril reportedly face serious cybersecurity concerns over their new battlefield communications system, after an internal U.S. Army memo flagged deep weaknesses and urged that the project be handled as “very high risk.”

According to a Reuters report, the memo, drafted in September by Army Chief Technology Officer Gabrielle Chiulli, describes the NGC2 (Next Generation Command & Control) prototype as riddled with structural flaws, including uncontrolled user data access and unassessed third-party code.

Following the report, Palantir stock traded over 3% lower on Friday morning and was the second-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. However, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

Stocktwits users voiced support for the company, stating that NGC2 is merely a prototype.

According to the memo, NGC2 allows any authorized user to view all applications and data, irrespective of clearance or operational role. There is no auditing or logging of user actions, and the system lacks controls that distinguish access based on need.

The report cited that the memo further warned about embedded third‑party software components that the Army never vetted. One module reportedly contains 25 high-severity flaws, while three more each harbor more than 200 vulnerabilities.

In December 2024, the companies launched a new consortium to jointly bid for Pentagon contracts to solve the problems of data readiness and processing data at large scale for national security purposes.

Palantir Technologies' stock has gained over 138% year-to-date and over 360% in the last 12 months.

