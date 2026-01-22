Palantir has captured only a tiny portion of its potential revenue pool, accounting for about 2.4% of a $119 billion opportunity identified in 2020, the firm said.

Phillip Securities launched coverage on Palantir with a ‘Buy’ rating.

The firm stated that Palantir’s long-term growth prospects hinge on expanding product demand and a market that remains largely untapped.

Palantir is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 2.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) drew investor focus on Thursday after Phillip Securities launched coverage with a bullish outlook, assigning a ‘Buy’ rating and a $208 price target.

The target implies a potential 26% upside to Palantir’s closing price as of Wednesday.

Palantir has captured only a tiny portion of its potential revenue pool, accounting for about 2.4% of a $119 billion opportunity identified in 2020, leaving room for sizeable expansion if adoption accelerates in commercial and government sectors, the firm added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Palantir stock traded over 1% higher in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume changed to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

PLTR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Deals At Davos

On Wednesday, Palantir signed several deals at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The company has partnered with U.K.-based AI company Sovereign AI (S-AI) and Accenture to develop advanced sovereign AI data centers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with plans to expand into the Asia-Pacific region.

Additionally, Palantir also strengthened its agreement with HD Hyundai. The partnership broadens the use of Palantir’s Foundry and AI Platform across shipbuilding, energy, construction equipment, robotics, and marine services.

Last week, Citi upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and lifted its price target to $235, citing expectations for much higher consensus forecasts in 2026, according to The Fly. The bank pointed to faster enterprise adoption and rising defense spending as major growth drivers.

Palantir is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 2. Analysts see a revenue of $1.34 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23, according to Fiscal AI data.

PLTR stock has gained 115% in the last 12 months.

