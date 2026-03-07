Nio is now expected to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter on March 10.

Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio Inc (NIO) rose 1.5% on Friday as the company nears the announcement of its first adjusted profit from operations on a quarterly basis.

Nio is now expected to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter on March 10.

Nio’s Estimates

Earlier this month, the EV maker said, based on a preliminary assessment, that the company is expected to achieve an adjusted profit from operations in the range of approximately RMB700 million ($102.07 million) to RMB1,200 million for Q4 2025, due to growth in sales volume, optimization of vehicle margin, and cost reduction efforts.

This marks the first time that the EV maker is expecting an adjusted profit from operations on a quarterly basis.

Wall Street Estimates

Wall Street, on average, expects the company to report revenue of RMB32.77 billion, compared to RMB19.70 billion in Q4 2024.

Loss per share is expected to come in at RMB0.04, compared to a loss of RMB3.54 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Nio delivered 124,807 vehicles in the quarter, reaching a new record and representing an increase of 71.7% year-over-year. These deliveries include vehicles from the company’s namesake Nio brand as well as its lower-priced Onvo and Firefly brands.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock could easily break the $20 mark once the company becomes profitable.

Another termed Nio “super undervalued.”

According to data from Koyfin, 14 of 26 analysts covering Nio rate it ‘Buy’ or higher while ten rate ‘Hold’ and two rate it ‘Sell’ or lower. The average price target on the stock is $6.49, representing a potential upside of about 36% from current trading levels as of the time of writing.

NIO stock has gained 2% over the past 12 months.

