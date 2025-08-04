The consensus estimates, compiled by Fiscal.ai, call for earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 and revenue of $939.47 million.

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) stock was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits ahead of the premarket open on Monday as investors braced for its quarterly report due after the market closes.

Sentiment toward Palantir stock among retailers on the platform was ‘bearish’ (38/100) by late Sunday, having worsened from ‘neutral’ the day before, while 24-hour message volume rose by 32%.

The consensus estimates, compiled by Fiscal.ai, call for earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 and revenue of $939.47 million. The guidance issued in early May projected revenue of $934 million to $938 million and adjusted income from operations of $401 million to $405 million.

Investors are likely to focus on the company’s U.S. government and commercial revenue, especially as the U.S. focuses on bolstering its military capabilities.

Last week, Loop Capital raised its price target for Palantir to $178 from $155, according to The Fly. The research firm expects the company to deliver another beat-and-raise quarter, with revenue outperformance aligned with or exceeding the 5-quarter average upside of 4.3% above the midpoint of guidance.

The firm said the company’s “eye-popping” valuation is justified by the combination of “demonstrated AI leadership, scarcity value as one of the few pure-play AI software stocks, and category-leading margins.”

Palantir’s 2025 guidance currently models revenue in the range of $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion, with U.S. commercial revenue expected to exceed $1.178 billion. The company forecasts full-year adjusted income from operations in the range of $1.711 billion to $1.723 billion, and adjusted free cash flow in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion.

Last week, the U.S. Army announced the award of a new enterprise agreement to Palantir that involves volume discounting nd the option to purchase up to $10 billion worth of commercial software over the next 10 years.

Commenting on the deal, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said, “We believe this deal represents an additional tailwind for PLTR with AI initiatives across the US government accelerating with AI [as] a strategic focus on the federal front.”

“Palantir [is] in the sweet spot to benefit from a tidal wave of federal spending on AI,” the analyst added.

Ives said Palantir remains Wedbush’s top tech name to own in 2025, with the firm’s rating and price target for the stock at ‘Outperform’ and $160.

Retail traders are uncomfortable with Palantir’s valuation. Calling Palantir “drastically overvalued, one user on Stocktwits saw an imminent sell-off.

Another user scoffed at the price-earnings multiple. The next twelve-month price-earnings multiple is at over 444, according to Koyfin.

Palantir stock is up 104% this year, and in the past year, it has traded in a range of $21.23 to $160.89. On Friday, the stock settled down 2.58% at $154.27 but was seen trading up 1.42% in the overnight session

The Koyfin-compiled analysts’ consensus price target for the stock is $113.54, implying roughly 27% downside from current levels.

