Retail optimism for One Stop Systems comes amid the company’s about $1.2 million pre-production order from a U.S. defense prime contractor announced last week.

The order would also strengthen the company’s position to compete for, and win, larger production opportunities with the army, OSS said.

In December 2025, OSSwon a $1.2 million production order from Safran Federal Systems.

In its latest quarterly update, One Stop Systems posted revenues of $18.76, up about 37% from the same period last year.

Shares of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) have rallied over 50% in the last five days, gaining nearly 30% on Monday. Despite the steep surge, retail investors continue to remain ‘extremely bullish’ on the stock’s performance.

Retail optimism comes amid the company’s approximately $1.2 million pre-production order from a U.S. defense prime contractor announced last week. Some investors are touting the potential of multi-year contracts up to $200 million in the U.S. defense and other commercial sectors based on past contracts.

Surge In Orders

On Jan. 7, One Stop Systems said that the company had received a pre-production order from a new U.S. defense prime contractor for the design, development, and delivery of ruggedized integrated compute, and visualization systems for U.S. Army combat vehicles.

"It also strengthens our position to compete for, and win, larger production opportunities as the Army pursues next-generation vision, sensor distribution and sensor processing technologies across its fleet of manned and unmanned platforms," said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of One Stop Systems.

In December 2025, the company won a $1.2 million production order from Safran Federal Systems, which brought the aggregate order value to about $1.9 million with the company following a September 2025 order, OSS said at the time.

The company also sold all its assets and operations of Bressner Technology GmbH in December 2025 for $22.4 million. OSS had acquired Bressner in October 2018 for about $5.6 million.

In its latest quarterly update, One Stop Systems posted revenues of $18.76, up about 37% from the $13.7 million in the same period last year. The company also posted earnings per share of $0.01 compared to a loss per share of $0.32 in the same period last year.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OSS stock was in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One bullish user noted the U.S. Army’s potential funding for a rugged 360-degree Situational Awareness system, anticipating that this could lead to over $200 million in orders for the company over the next three to five years.

Another user called OSS an ‘under the radar’ AI stock that has been left behind.

A third user forecasted that the stock’s price could go to $20.

Shares of OSS have gained over 239% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

