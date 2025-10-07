However, Bravo noted that big companies with “healthy balance sheets” are the ones financing AI businesses.

Orlando Bravo, the billionaire tech investor and co-founder of Thoma Bravo, reportedly said that artificial intelligence company valuations are currently “at a bubble” level, drawing parallels to the dotcom era.

However, in an interview with CNBC, Bravo highlighted a key difference currently, which is that big companies with “healthy balance sheets” are the ones financing AI businesses.

