Oracle dismissed concerns of delay, saying that Project Jupiter remains on schedule.

Energy Transfer’s unit, Transwestern Pipeline, told federal regulators that the Green Chile Project’s new target completion date is February 1, 2027, up from the original August 15, 2026.

The roughly 18-mile pipeline is meant to deliver up to 400 million cubic feet of gas per day to support power generation at the Doña Ana County campus.

The project has already faced permitting setbacks.

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) fell as much as 5% on Friday after a regulatory filing showed a delay in the natural gas pipeline planned to power its Project Jupiter AI data center in Doña Ana County, New Mexico.

The stock, however, pared some losses and closed down 3.7% after Oracle reiterated that its project is on track.

Pipeline Pushed Back Six Months

Energy Transfer’s unit, Transwestern Pipeline, told federal regulators that the Green Chile Project’s new target completion date is February 1, 2027, up from the original August 15, 2026.

The roughly 18-mile pipeline is meant to deliver up to 400 million cubic feet of gas per day to support power generation at the Doña Ana County campus.

The project has already faced permitting setbacks, including state land-access issues and a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision to require a more extensive environmental assessment.

The delay announcement came amid broader investor focus on Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending and related financing. In fiscal 2026, Oracle already spent about $55.7 billion on capital expenditures — well above its earlier $50 billion target — almost entirely on AI data center buildouts. Oracle plans capital expenditures of up to $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Oracle Says Project Jupiter Still On Track

Oracle, however, dismissed concerns of a delay to its Project Jupiter.

“Project Jupiter remains on schedule, and we continue to work closely with our partners to move the project forward,” the company said in a post on X.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ORCL stock stayed within ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around ET stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user exited ORCL, saying Oracle currently has enough debt to not delay revenue and added that the stock may bleed for a while. Oracle ended the fiscal year ended May with total liabilities of $218.7 billion, up from $147.4 billion a year earlier.

Another user called Oracle a “very robust company” and added that renowned investor and founder of Scion Asset Management, Michael Burry, will soon be forced to close his short position in the stock.

ORCL stock has lost 23% year-to-date.

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