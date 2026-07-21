According to a Stocktwits poll featuring 3,800 respondents, Oracle and Iren were favored over Hut 8 and Bloom Energy stocks.

Iren and Oracle captured 39% of the votes each, Bloom Energy received 15%, while Hut 8 garnered the remaining 7%.

Year-to-date, Hut 8 is up 96.9%, and Bloom Energy is up 99.7%, while Iren is down 5.9% and Oracle has fallen 38%.

Retail sentiment surrounding ORCL, HUT and BE on Stocktwits is ‘bullish’ and ‘extremely bullish’ for IREN.

As AI-driven data center spending continues to dominate market conversations, retail investors are increasingly looking for the next big winner.

Stocktwits recently asked traders which of four popular AI infrastructure plays - Oracle (ORCL), IREN, Bloom Energy (BE), and Hut 8 (HUT) - offers the most compelling upside, and the results reveal where sentiment is leaning. And retail investors seem to be looking beyond recent stock performance when picking their favorite AI infrastructure play.

At the time of writing, IREN gained 4.2%, ORCL shares edged 0.9% higher, BE stock rose 4.6%, and HUT shares climbed 3.5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Retail Investors Favor ORCL, IREN

Among roughly 3,800 investors surveyed, Iren and Oracle emerged as the clear favorites, each capturing 39% of the vote. Bloom Energy received 15%, while Hut 8 garnered the remaining 7%. This contrasts with the stocks’ year-to-date returns: Hut 8 is up 96.9%, and Bloom Energy is up 99.7%, while IREN is down 5.9% and Oracle has fallen 38%.

One user said Oracle has the biggest “bounce back potential,” while another called it a “money printing machine.”

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One user said Iren is a “real contender” to be one of the best performers for the remainder of the year.

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Another user highlighted why Bloom Energy’s order backlog, along with the increasing product orders, signals accelerating demand.

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Wall Street Bets On Oracle’s Growth Story

While Oracle has faced pressure over its debt load and investor concerns around AI infrastructure spending, Wall Street has remained bullish. Recently, William Blair added the company to its conviction list, arguing that its $638 billion remaining performance obligation (RPO) backlog and increasingly diversified customer base continue to support a compelling long-term AI growth story.

Retail sentiment surrounding ORCL on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day earlier.

IREN And Hut 8 Expand AI Cloud Footprint

On Monday, Iren signed a $2.8 billion multi-year AI cloud contract with several leading AI developers and raised its year-end AI cloud annualized revenue run-rate target to $4 billion, from $3.7 billion. Its growing customer base now includes Microsoft, Nvidia, and Perplexity, among other top AI companies. Goldman Sachs said the new agreements demonstrate improving customer diversification and reinforce expectations of tight AI infrastructure supply and favorable pricing.

Hut 8 also strengthened its AI infrastructure business by commercializing the second phase of its Beacon Point data center campus in Texas through a 15-year, $9.8 billion lease covering 352 megawatts of IT capacity. Needham analyst John Todaro described the deal as one of the strongest colocation agreements signed this year.

Retail sentiment for both stocks improved over the past 24 hours, with IREN now carrying an ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment while sentiment for HUT ticker turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral.’

Clear Street Says Bloom Energy Is A ‘Temporary Dislocation’

Analysts at Clear Street believe Bloom Energy’s recent share price weakness reflects a temporary dislocation caused by the broader AI stock selloff, permitting delays, and supply chain concerns. They also pointed to a recent $1.7 billion infrastructure investment supporting the deployment of Bloom’s fuel-cell technology for AI cloud data centers. The stock has fallen more than 28% in July.

Retail sentiment for BE on Stocktwits has remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

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