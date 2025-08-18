Oracle is positioning GPT-5 as a tool to strengthen automation and decision-making across industries.

Oracle (ORCL) announced on Monday that it will be deploying OpenAI’s newly launched AI model, the GPT-5, across its database and cloud application portfolio.



This includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle NetSuite, and Oracle Industry Applications, such as Oracle Health. The company said that the deployment of GPT-5 across its database portfolio and SaaS applications would help customers enhance multi-step reasoning, accelerate code generation, and increase the accuracy and depth of business insights.

