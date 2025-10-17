The company raised its fiscal year 2030 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) revenue outlook to $166 billion.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) stock fell more than 4% in early premarket trading on Friday, following a jump in the previous session that came on the back of updates from its "AI World 2025" event, which concluded in Las Vegas.

At the meeting with the analysts, Oracle executives allayed Wall Street's fears about a potential margin contraction amid the company's massive artificial intelligence (AI) investments. The Oracle management said an AI infrastructure contract valued at $60 billion over six years would have a 35% margin, according to the summary of the event's transcripts on The Fly.

Oracle also raised its fiscal year 2030 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) revenue outlook to $166 billion and stated that remaining performance obligations (RPO) now exceeded $500 billion as customer demand far exceeded supply.

Separately, IBM announced the availability of three new AI agents on the Oracle Fusion Applications AI Agent Marketplace. These agents, built with Oracle AI Agent Studio, are designed to help organizations automate processes and common workflows within Oracle Fusion Applications.

Among the other announcements from the conference are partnerships with Alphabet's Google, AMD, Microsoft, and Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

ORCL Stock Gains Steam, Retail Pessimism Abates

Amid the analyst meeting, Oracle stock rose as much as 6.2% to an intraday high of $322.54 before trimming some gains to end over 3% higher. Thursday's upside came along with a two-and-a-half times increase in volume.

Most Stocktwits retailers, who posted after the analysts' meeting, were positive on the stock. A retail watcher, who is bullish on the stock, noted that the company's 2030 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance of $225 billion and $21 significantly exceeded the consensus estimates of $198.39 and $18.92.

Another user identified a favorable dip-buying opportunity for long-term investment. The stock shed about 2.50% in Thursday's after-hours session.

The stock has gained about 90% this year, and trades just shy of its all-time high of $345.72 hit on Sept. 10 in reaction to the company's fiscal year 2026 first-quarter results. Oracle shares are now headed for their third weekly gain.

Wall Street Lauds Oracle AI World Headlines

Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a 'Buy' rating and $350 price target for the stock after the analyst event, according to The Fly. Despite the positive long-term outlook, Stifel said the fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) targets of $8 and $10.65, respectively, were modestly below expectations. The analyst expects the stock to consolidate recent gains in the coming quarters as investors digest the latest news and gain confidence in the company's ability to drive strong operating income growth.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note released earlier this week that Oracle is extremely well-positioned on many of the major enterprise and government deployments. This "speaks to why we believe it's still early days in the Oracle renaissance of growth taking place this year, with strong momentum into the next few years," he added.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<