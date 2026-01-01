According to a report from Bloomberg that cited people familiar with the matter, Blackstone is considering a debt investment in Oracle’s Michigan data center project.

Oracle’s shares have declined in recent months, while the cost of insuring its debt against default has jumped, according to the Bloomberg report.

This has prompted some prospective investors to question whether the project’s original terms remain viable amid market volatility, as per the report.

Representatives for Oracle, Bank of America, and Related Digital confirmed to Bloomberg that financing for the project has been progressing as planned.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is garnering retail attention after Blackstone Inc. (BX) reportedly mulls more financial commitment to its Michigan data center project.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a report from Bloomberg that cited people familiar with the matter, Blackstone is considering a debt investment to boost the project.

The world’s largest alternative asset manager has already been in talks with Oracle to provide equity capital for the project, as per the report. Bank of America Corp. (BAC) is at the forefront of the debt raise, targeting $14 billion for the project as an initial goal.

Shares of ORCL gained 0.12% at the time of writing.

Lender Concerns

Oracle’s shares have declined in recent months, while the cost of insuring its debt against default has jumped, according to the Bloomberg report. This has prompted some prospective investors to question whether the project’s original terms remain viable amid market volatility, the people reportedly told Bloomberg.

Oracle shares have declined nearly 30% in the past six months.

However, representatives for Oracle, Bank of America and Related Digital confirmed to Bloomberg that financing for the project has been progressing as planned.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Bank of America said the lender is leading the financing discussions for the project with other banks and investors, with progress towards closing on schedule.

Project In Michigan

In October 2025, Oracle, OpenAI, Related Digital, and DTE Energy announced a hyperscale data center in Saline Township, Michigan, to bolster AI infrastructure in the U.S.

The deal, part of the Stargate Project, outlined a 575-acre site south of Ann Arbor, with a 1.4-gigawatt campus, including three large data-center buildings and was slated to break ground in early 2026.

The Stargate Project is a U.S.-focused AI infrastructure venture with a planned commitment of $500 billion over four years for OpenAI, led by SoftBank and OpenAI with Oracle and MGX as partners.

However, the data center in Michigan has drawn widespread regulatory and public scrutiny over energy and environmental concerns, as well as local zoning overrides. In December, Oracle confirmed that long-term financing partner Blue Owl Capital Inc., which has financed some of its other AI infrastructure projects, would not be contributing equity to the Michigan data center.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ORCL shares remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said Blackstone, Softbank, and OpenAI are partners with very deep pockets. The user said ORCL shares would go over $200.

Shares of ORCL have gained nearly 7% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Also Read: Seagate Shares Rallied 19% Today — How Much More Upside Does The Street See?

