Oracle Corp. (ORCL) shares drew investor attention as the tech giant hosts the AI World conference starting Monday in Las Vegas, to bring the focus on its AI-based businesses and partnerships.

The event will be held from October 13 to October 15. According to a Bloomberg report, all eyes will be on whether the company can justify its lofty valuation through continued growth and improved profitability. Oracle’s stock price has surged 85% year-to-date, and nearly $400 billion has been added in market value.

Co-CEO Mike Sicilia and company founder Larry Ellison are scheduled to headline the event, with Ellison's keynote expected to address Oracle’s AI ambitions and financial targets.

Oracle stock traded over 4% higher on Monday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely low’ message volume levels.

ORCL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Oct. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The report stated that the core of this week's AI World conference is Oracle’s expanding cloud business, a critical driver of recent gains but also a source of scrutiny due to margin pressure.

On Thursday, the company will hold an investor day, where updated projections may help clarify the cost-benefit balance of Oracle’s cloud strategy, the report cited.

On Monday, Keith Bachman, an analyst at BMO Capital, revised the price target on the tech giant to $355 from $345 and reiterated an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock, according to TheFly.

Bachman suggests that Oracle’s upcoming Financial Analyst (FA) event could act as a meaningful stock catalyst by potentially revealing more specifics on the company’s long-term financial roadmap.

Oracle stock has gained over 84% year-to-date and over 74% in the last 12 months.

