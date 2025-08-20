The reorganization follows Oracle CEO Larry Wilson’s meeting with President Trump and the company’s announcement of an AI infrastructure partnership with OpenAI.

Software giant Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has reportedly slashed nearly 10% of its workforce in India, marking a sweeping job reduction across its key regional centers.

According to an India Today report, the reorganization follows Oracle CEO Larry Wilson’s meeting with President Trump and the company's announcement of an AI infrastructure partnership with OpenAI, which involves processing substantial data workloads on Oracle’s platforms.

Oracle stock traded over 4% lower on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

ORCL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:45 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 169% increase in user message count as of Tuesday morning. A Stocktwits user said, ‘This isn’t pruning — it’s DECIMATION.’

Meanwhile, people took to platform X to express concern about the job cuts.

The timing aligns with Oracle’s intensified investment in AI infrastructure. On Monday, the company said it integrated OpenAI’s newest artificial intelligence model, GPT-5, into its key cloud-based products, including Oracle Fusion Cloud, NetSuite, and its industry-specific solutions such as Oracle Health.

Oracle said the addition of GPT-5 will enable customers to embed advanced AI features like natural language coding, automated problem-solving, and contextual decision-making.

On August 14, the company expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to offer customers access to Google's most advanced AI models, starting with Gemini 2.5, through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service.

Oracle maintained roughly 28,800 employees last year across key hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, said the report. The recent reductions, affecting personnel in software, cloud, and support roles, blindsided many and left uncertainty around severance and redeployment.

The company had previously eliminated more than 150 jobs in the Seattle area, considered a hub of its cloud unit, as per a Bloomberg report. Oracle stock has gained over 42% in 2025 and over 72% in the last 12 months.

