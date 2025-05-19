The collaboration seeks to advance healthcare services by integrating technology, real-world data, and clinical knowledge into a secure and adaptable digital platform.

Oracle Health, Cleveland Clinic, and Abu Dhabi-based AI company G42 have unveiled a strategic alliance to develop a next-generation, AI-powered healthcare platform.

The partnership aims to push healthcare delivery by combining technologies, practical data insights, and medical expertise within a secure, flexible digital framework.

Initially focused on the U.S. and the U.A.E., the project seeks to improve patient results and lower expenses through smart diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

The planned platform is designed to utilize real-time intelligence by processing extensive clinical and public health datasets.

“Oracle’s AI Data Platform and suite of clinical applications can help us understand disease and population health in ways that fuel scientific breakthroughs, reduce the cost of care delivery, and improve patient care,” said Oracle Executive Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison.

Medical professionals will receive timely guidance during patient interactions, and public health authorities will have improved tools to identify risk indicators and monitor disease trends.

The goal is to shift from reactive healthcare to a model emphasizing prevention and personalized treatment.

Clinicians will more easily identify and enroll patients into relevant clinical trials, while researchers will have access to real-world evidence to speed up drug development and monitor treatment safety.

The system uses artificial intelligence to personalize care, support early interventions, and deliver affordable treatment options at scale.

“This partnership between Cleveland Clinic, Oracle Health, and G42 signals the strength of the U.A.E.–U.S. technology corridor, and our shared resolve to build a new health intelligence fabric,” said Group CEO at G42, Peng Xiao.

In January, President Donald Trump’s Administration introduced a U.S.-based AI infrastructure initiative called “Stargate,” involving Oracle, OpenAI, SoftBank Group, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX.

The project plans to invest $100 billion at the outset, with potential funding reaching $500 billion within four years to fuel AI growth.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Oracle stayed in ‘bullish’ territory.

ORCL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:00 p.m. ET on May 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Oracle stock has shed 4% in 2025 and gained 30% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<