According to a Reuters report, Oracle CEO Mike Sicilia emphasized there is real value in artificial intelligence as demand far outpaces supply.

Oracle (ORCL) CEO Mike Sicilia reportedly said on Tuesday that fears of an ‘AI bubble’ are overblown.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh, as cited by Reuters, Sicilia emphasized there is real value in artificial intelligence as demand far outpaces supply.

ORCL’s stock traded flat in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trending in ‘bearish’ territory

Sicilia’s comments come amid an expanding AI landscape, where software giants are competing to provide both cloud infrastructure and application-level AI solutions. Analysts have tagged Oracle as the emerging ‘fourth hyperscaler’ with planned capital expenditure of over $300 billion by 2030.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bitcoin Holds Near $114K Ahead of Fed Rate Decision — SOL, XRP Edge Higher

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<