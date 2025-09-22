Safra Catz, who has led the company since 2014, will transition to the role of executive vice chair of Oracle’s board.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has reportedly appointed Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as the co-CEOs of the company, with Safra Catz transitioning to the role of executive vice chair of its board of directors. Catz has led the company since 2014.

“A few years ago, Clay and Mike committed Oracle’s Infrastructure and Applications businesses to AI—it’s paying off,” said Larry Ellison, Oracle’s chairman, according to a Bloomberg report.

