Kaz Nejatian said that his family will buy $1 million company shares on Tuesday.

The move, a standard among executives to build confidence in their companies, comes after Opendoor reported mixed quarterly results last week.

Stocktwits sentiment for OPEN climbed multiple points higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone as the stock gained by over 21% on Monday.

Opendoor Technologies, Inc. CEO Kaz Nejatian, who took the helm just two months ago, said his family will purchase $1 million of the company’s shares and praised the long-term mortgage proposal from President Donald Trump.

“Tomorrow is the first day I am allowed to buy $OPEN and my family is buying $1M at the open,” Nejatian said in an X post late Monday. He also said he will talk more about the company’s products and rarely about the stock “because my job is to build the product and the company, and that will have good secondary outcomes.”

His comments come after mixed quarterly results from Opendoor, issued last Thursday. Although sales declined less than expected in the third quarter, the operating loss exceeded targets, with declines in the number of homes sold, purchased, and under contract. Meanwhile, the management advised investors to view it as a “software and AI company.”

Opendoor’s stock closed flat on Friday but gained 21.5% on Monday (it further rose 4.5% in the after-market session), piquing investor interest. On Stocktwits, the ticker trended at number three as of early Tuesday, with the retail sentiment climbing multiple points higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

OPEN sentiment and message volume as of November 11 | Source: Stocktwits

“$OPEN as Kaz is personally buying $1 million tomorrow I say we all put in a few bucks to show our support and boost the stock price. Let’s go!” remarked one user, echoing the rallying tone typical of meme-stock traders.

Meanwhile, Nejatian also backed Trump’s 50-year mortgage proposal, calling it “the most pro-homeowner government policy of the last two decades.” Trump floated the idea in a social media post on Monday; in response, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, who oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, posted that they are “working on it” and that it would be “a complete game changer.”

While a 50-year mortgage would decrease the burden on homeowners by lowering monthly payments, it has several well-known risks: it will take longer for homeowners to build equity in their homes, and they will eventually pay a higher interest rate to the bank.

Anthony Pompliano, an Opendoor bull, chimed in as well with praise for Nejatian. “I love the conviction. You are not only showing us what is possible at $OPEN, but you are a great example for all public company CEOs to learn from,” he said in response to Nejatian’s post.

EMJ Capital founder Eric Jackson, whose bullish commentary in July sparked an Opendoor rally, said on X that Nejatian will be worth $42 billion when Opendoor’s stock touches $500 — a lofty projection from the stock’s last closing price of $9.8.

