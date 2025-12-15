Lucas Matheson will assume the role of President on December 22, and Christy Schwartz will officially take on the Chief Financial Officer role, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) announced major leadership changes as it aims to accelerate its next growth phase, adding a fintech veteran as President and elevating a long-time executive as the CFO.

The Appointments

The company stated that Lucas Matheson will assume the role of President on December 22. Matheson most recently served as CEO of Coinbase Canada and spent five years at Shopify, driving corporate finance, M&A, strategic growth, and operational initiatives.

At Opendoor, he will manage Corporate Development, Financial Planning & Analysis, and emerging strategic initiatives, including evaluating blockchain and tokenization opportunities to transform homeownership.

Meanwhile, Christy Schwartz will officially take on the Chief Financial Officer role, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

“Schwartz, who has served as interim CFO, was selected after conversations with dozens of public-company CFOs across industries. The conclusion: the best candidate was already at Opendoor,” the firm stated.

