Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) ties with the Israeli military and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security came under scrutiny on Monday after the American Baptist Home Mission Societies reportedly filed a shareholder resolution questioning whether these contracts comply with its policies on responsible AI.

Amazon’s peers, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, have faced protests in recent years over the companies’ business ties to Israel.

According to a Bloomberg report, the shareholder resolution filed by ABHMS asked Amazon’s board to determine whether the company’s sale of cloud and AI services to the Israeli military and the DHS were in line with Amazon’s internal standards.

The ABHMS resolution pointed to legal and reputational risks to Amazon arising from its business ties with the two entities.

As part of its “Responsible AI” guidelines, Amazon focuses on fairness, safety, privacy and security, transparency, and governance, among other principles.

Amazon shares were up 0.5% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

