U.S. equities were mixed in Monday’s midday trade as Wall Street awaits further cues after the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) set a new record in the previous session. Investor focus is now on AI bellwether Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) second-quarter (Q2) results.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.06% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, gained 0.15%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which mirrors the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 0.51%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s midday trade:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor shares soared over 13% on Monday and emerged as the top trending ticker on Stocktwits. Investors sounded optimistic following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, which raised hopes of an interest rate cut in September, thereby boosting prospects for the housing sector. Opendoor is a real estate buyer and seller.

OPEN stock is up 258% year-to-date.

Aehr Test Systems Inc. (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems shares surged over 37% after the company announced that it received an order for six Sonoma ultra-high-power packaged part burn-in systems from its lead production artificial intelligence (AI) processor customer.

AEHR stock is up 49% year-to-date.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel shares gained over 1% in Monday’s midday trade after the Trump administration announced the terms of its equity investment in the chipmaker after markets closed on Friday. White House Economic Advisor on Monday said the Trump administration struck a deal with the chipmaker to make it easier for the company to get the CHIPS Act funding.

INTC stock is up 25% year-to-date.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY)

Tilray shares surged over 17% in Monday’s midday trade after Jefferies raised its price target for the cannabis company to $2 from $1.5, according to The Fly. The firm cited President Donald Trump’s interest in rescheduling marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, stating that it opens the door to broader access in the U.S., and Tilray has the capacity to capture the opportunity in this segment.

TLRY stock is up 1% year-to-date.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDG)

Keurig’s shares plummeted over 8% by Monday’s midday trade after the company announced that it will acquire Dutch coffee group JDE Peet’s for $18 billion.

KDG stock is up 0.3% year-to-date.

