According to a report by Bloomberg, OpenAI approached EU antitrust chief, Teresa Ribera, to express its concerns and highlight “difficulties” it is facing in competing with these big tech giants.

OpenAI has reportedly cautioned the European Union’s antitrust regulator about potentially harmful conduct by big technology companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, and even Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), its biggest investor.

According to a report by Bloomberg, OpenAI approached EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera to express its concerns and highlight “difficulties” it is facing in competing with these big tech giants. The report added that OpenAI targeted Google, Apple, and Microsoft during the meeting with Ribera.

The firm has also sought an intervention from the regulators to “avoid the lock-in of customers by large platforms,” according to the report, calling upon them to make sure the competition in the AI sector is preserved.

