The U.K. government said that OpenAI will also increase the size of its London office following the new deal.

OpenAI and the U.K. government announced on Monday that they have teamed up for a new strategic partnership setting out plans to expand AI security collaborations and explore investing in AI infrastructure like data centers.

The partnership involves OpenAI sharing more technical information with the U.K. AI Security Institute to enhance the government's understanding of AI capabilities and security risks, as well as supporting the government’s mission to utilize AI to transform taxpayer-funded services.

