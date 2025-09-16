OpenAI announced that ChatGPT for teens would also include parental controls, features to block graphic sexual content, and, in rare cases of acute distress, potentially involve law enforcement to ensure safety.

OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it will roll out a tailored ChatGPT experience for users under 18, who, once identified, will automatically be directed to a ChatGPT experience with age-appropriate policies in place.

