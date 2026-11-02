The move comes as AI token prices continue to fall, raising questions about both the strength of the demand for AI.

The change applies to the Plus, Pro and Business plans, OpenAI said.

Concerns around AI investment and its returns caused a sharp correction in AI-linked tech stocks last month.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with Samsung and SK Hynix executives in South Korea over the weekend.

OpenAI announced a shared usage limit for users of its ChatGPT and Codex tool, effective Dec. 31, as it looks to tighten the fee structure across its AI software.

The change applies to the Plus, Pro and Business plans, and chats in Instant mode will not draw from the shared allowance, according to a recent blog post. For users who combine conversations in ChatGPT with coding work in Codex, both activities will now affect the same remaining balance.

The change is part of a broader move to integrate Work's agent features into ChatGPT itself.

OpenAI’s Work is an AI agent designed to execute complex, multi-step professional tasks, while Codex is its AI agent for coding. Instant is OpenAI’s fast-response AI model, designed for everyday queries.

The move comes as AI token prices continue to fall, making usage and monetization increasingly important and raising questions about the strength of the demand for AI.

Token prices have dropped to roughly $0.59 per million tokens as of Oct 20, a 35% drop since the end of June, according to an Axios report, quoting data from expense management firm Ramp. Still, AI companies maintain that token usage is growing.

AI Selloff Sparks Fears

OpenAI is preparing to sell shares to the public, with rival Anthropic likely to list first. However, concerns about AI investment and returns caused a sharp correction in AI-linked tech stocks last month, increasing skepticism ahead of the AI labs’ initial public offerings (IPOs).

CNBC and The Financial Times reported last week that OpenAI slashed the target for an ongoing private funding round to $20 billion from $30 billion as some investors reduced their allocation.

OpenAI CEO Meets Samsung, SK Hynix Heads

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made an unannounced visit to South Korea over the weekend, meeting with Samsung executives and reportedly holding talks with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, CNBC reported.

The discussions covered AI developments, potential business opportunities and the technology’s impact on corporate decision-making and operations, the report said, quoting information provided by Samsung.

Separately, Axios reported that right after the U.S. midterm elections, OpenAI is said to be planning a major policy and PR blitz to try to get in sync with the new Washington lawmakers, including an effort to rebrand data centers as "AI compute campuses."

Polls and election forecasts point to Democrats gaining control of the House in the Nov. 3 elections.

Anthropic IPO Watch

Anthropic made its IPO filing public last month, coming a step closer to becoming the first public company focused primarily on developing the most advanced AI models.

Anthropic clocked around $16.3 billion in revenue in the six months ended June, up from $1.2 billion in the year-earlier period, and has committed to spend about $600 billion on compute capacity in the next seven to 10 years.

Anthropic could reach $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2036, valuation expert and New York University professor Aswath Damodaran said on Wednesday, ascribing the AI startup a fair valuation of $1.48 trillion ahead of its IPO..

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