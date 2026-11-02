Moderna will report on Friday, while the SITC meeting will bring fresh cancer-treatment findings from Immunocore and Candel.

Vertex will report results on Monday, putting Journavx and Casgevy sales and its $10 billion Crinetics acquisition in focus.

Pfizer and BioNTech report on Tuesday, with Pfizer’s newer medicines and recent cancer-treatment advances drawing attention.

Amgen reports Tuesday and Novo Nordisk follows on Wednesday, spotlighting MariTide’s development and Wegovy sales.

Biotech stocks head into a busy earnings week after beating the broader market, with Pfizer, Novo Nordisk and Moderna set to report earnings alongside a fresh round of cancer-treatment data.

Healthcare and biotech rallied the previous week, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gaining 5%, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) climbing 4%, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 3%. Comparatively, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.6%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) dropped 2%.

Date Ticker/Event What To Watch Nov.2 VRTX Q3 results Nov.3 PFE / AMGN / BNTX / MDGL Q3 results Nov.3 SITC Regular abstracts become public Nov.4 NVO Q3 results Nov.4 - Nov.8 SITC Cancer-immunotherapy meeting in Phoenix Nov.5 IOVA Q3 results Nov.6 MRNA Q3 results Nov.6 SITC / IMCR / CADL Late-breaking abstracts release; Immunocore and Candel presentations Nov.7 IMCR / CADL Immunocore oral presentation and Candel glioblastoma findings

Vertex Looks Beyond Cystic Fibrosis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report results on Monday after the close, with investors looking for more growth from medicines outside its core cystic-fibrosis business.

Its non-opioid pain drug Journavx brought in $49.6 million in second-quarter sales, while gene-editing treatment Casgevy generated $76.4 million. In August, Vertex raised its full-year revenue forecast to $13.1 billion to $13.2 billion, including at least $500 million from the two drugs. That forecast did not include its $10 billion acquisition of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, completed Sept.1. The deal added Palsonify, a once-daily pill for acromegaly, a disorder caused by excess growth hormone.

Pfizer Puts Its Cancer Business To The Test

Pfizer (PFE) will report on Tuesday, after a busy week for its cancer business. The FDA cleared Talzenna plus Xtandi for earlier use in metastatic prostate cancer with certain DNA-repair gene mutations. The next day, Pfizer said Elrexfio helped patients live longer without their multiple myeloma worsening in a Phase 3 trial against standard treatments. Researchers are still collecting data to determine its effect on overall survival.

For the earnings report, the question is whether newer medicines can keep making up for weaker COVID-related sales. Revenue from Pfizer’s launched and acquired products grew 18%, excluding currency effects, in the second quarter, helping the company raise the midpoint of its annual revenue forecast by $500 million.

BioNTech, Pfizer’s COVID-vaccine partner, also reports Tuesday.

Amgen And Novo Bring Obesity Back Into View

Amgen (AMGN) will report on Tuesday after the close, with an update on its obesity drug MariTide among the items to watch. Its Phase 3 Maritime program is studying weight management as well as cardiovascular disease, heart failure and sleep apnea. A separate trial is testing injections every eight weeks or quarterly in patients switching from weekly Tirzepatide or Semaglutide. Less frequent dosing could give patients another reason to choose the treatment if it wins approval.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) will report on Wednesday, with sales of the Wegovy pill and higher-dose injection offering a check on demand. Weekly U.S. prescriptions for the pill topped 265,000 by mid-July. Novo raised its outlook in August, though it still expected adjusted sales and operating profit to range from a 6% decline to no growth, excluding currency effects.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) also will report on Tuesday, giving investors a look at demand for its liver-disease drug Rezdiffra.

Iovance Balances Melanoma Sales With Lung-Cancer Plans

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) will report on Thursday. Investors will get an update on Amtagvi, a treatment that uses patients’ own immune cells to fight advanced melanoma, as the company works to expand into lung cancer.

Results released last month showed a 24.6% response rate among 69 previously treated lung-cancer patients. That rose to 59.1% in a 22-patient subgroup identified using tumor genetics and smoking history. Iovance plans to begin enrolling its Positility cohort in November to test that selection strategy prospectively. A filing for Lifileucel in the broader previously treated lung-cancer population is planned for 2027.

Moderna’s Earnings Go Beyond Vaccine Sales

Moderna (MRNA) will report on Friday, with investors weighing seasonal vaccine sales alongside progress on its personalized cancer vaccine. The company previously targeted up to 10% revenue growth for 2026 and expected about 55% of its second-half revenue to come in the third quarter.

Its update could also bring more detail on regulatory plans for Intismeran Autogene. Last month, Moderna and Merck (MRK) said the experimental vaccine, combined with Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda, reduced the risk of melanoma recurrence or death by 42% compared with Keytruda alone in a Phase 3 trial. Overall-survival data are still being collected.

New Cancer Findings Arrive At SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s annual meeting and pre-conference programs run Nov.4-Nov.8 in Phoenix. Regular research abstracts become public on Tuesday, followed by late-breaking findings on Friday.

Immunocore (IMCR) will present early results for Brenetafusp alone and with Kimmtrak in metastatic uveal melanoma, an eye cancer that has spread. Both drugs help direct immune cells called T cells to attack cancer. Additionally, Candel Therapeutics (CADL) will present lung-cancer findings Friday in patients whose disease progressed despite earlier immunotherapy. On Saturday, it will share early findings in recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Inovio Gets FDA Approval As Agios Faces A Delay

Two names from last week’s FDA watchlist head into November with different outcomes: an approval for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and a longer wait for Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO).

On Friday, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Inovio’s Voceryq, formerly INO-3107, for adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis. The rare HPV-related disease causes recurring airway growths that can require repeated surgery.

Meanwhile, the FDA extended its review of Agios’ Mitapivat for sickle cell disease to Feb.1, 2027, from Nov.1. The agency is considering whether a risk-management program is needed and classified additional safety information as a major amendment, triggering the three-month extension.

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