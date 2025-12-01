OpenAI has reportedly hired Slack CEO Denise Dresser as its new chief revenue officer to strengthen its enterprise AI business amid intensifying competition.

OpenAI has reportedly hired Slack CEO Denise Dresser as its new chief revenue officer, aiming to accelerate enterprise adoption of its AI products.

Dresser took over as CEO of Slack in late 2023 following its acquisition by Salesforce, where she had previously held senior roles for many years, according to a Bloomberg report.

The appointment comes as OpenAI works to deepen its footprint with corporate customers. More than 1 million businesses now pay for its enterprise AI tools, yet competition from Google and Anthropic continues to intensify, the report said.

