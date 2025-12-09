The on-chain analytics firm noted that Bitcoin across DATs has increased to 1.08 million, from 197,000 in early 2023.

The aggregate size of Bitcoin (BTC) treasuries has grown more than 448% in the past two years, with total holdings now exceeding 1.08 million BTC, according to the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

Glassnode reported on X that balances across exchange traded funds (ETFs), listed firms, and major treasury wallets increased from 197,000 BTC in early 2023 to more than 1.08 million BTC as of December, indicating a steady, multi-quarter growth rather than episodic buying spurts.

