The company's stem cell drug burixafor helped nearly 90% of patients meet the Phase 2 goal.

Phase 2 data showed rapid increases in CD34+ stem cells, allowing same-day dosing and collection.

Daratumumab-treated patients, who often struggle with mobilization, also achieved strong collection outcomes.

The treatment was well tolerated, with no burixafor-related side effects above Grade 2 reported in the study.

Shares of Exicure Inc. (XCUR) surged nearly 40% on Tuesday after the company reported encouraging Phase 2 results for its experimental stem cell mobilization drug burixafor (GPC-100).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The findings, shared at the American Society of Hematology meeting in Orlando, focused on patients with multiple myeloma preparing for autologous stem cell transplant.

Trial Meets Primary Endpoint

The open-label, multicenter study found that 17 of 19 patients reached the trial’s stem cell collection target within two sessions. Two additional patients reached the target after an extra session.

Among participants who proceeded to transplant, median neutrophil engraftment occurred in 13 days and platelet engraftment in 17.5 days. Exicure said burixafor worked quickly, boosting CD34+ stem cells, the cells doctors need to collect for transplant, within about an hour. The company said that the rapid rise makes it possible to give the drug and collect the cells on the same day.

Activity In Daratumumab-Exposed Patients

Sixteen of 19 patients had previously received daratumumab, a therapy linked to reduced stem cell yield. Of these, 14 patients met the primary endpoint, including 12 of 14 who had also been treated with lenalidomide.

Longer intervals between the last daratumumab dose and leukapheresis were associated with higher CD34+ cell yields.

Safety Findings

The regimen of burixafor, propranolol, and G-CSF was well tolerated, with no adverse events above Grade 2 attributed to burixafor.

“In this Phase 2 study, the combination of burixafor, G-CSF and propranolol showed an excellent safety profile and supported reliable mobilization of hematopoietic progenitor cells,” said lead investigator Jack Khouri of the Cleveland Clinic, adding that rapid cell mobilization may reduce the burden of the process for patients.

Pipeline Expansion Plans

Burixafor, a selective CXCR4 antagonist acquired through Exicure’s January purchase of GPCR Therapeutics’ assets, is also being evaluated in sickle cell disease, rare transplant-eligible disorders, and cell and gene therapy settings.

Exicure said a chemosensitization study in acute myeloid leukemia is planned, based on the drug’s ability to mobilize malignant cells from the bone marrow into peripheral blood.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Exicure was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume. One user said, “Wow! This candle is showing a strong bullish setup. A powerful pump is coming.”

XCUR sentiment and message volume as of December 9| Source: Stocktwits

Another user called the stock cheap at the current price, “considering the data!”

Exicure’s stock has declined 45% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<