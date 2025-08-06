The General Services Administration (GSA) said federal agencies can now begin the incorporation of OpenAI’s ChatGPT into their workflows.

OpenAI is reportedly offering ChatGPT at a nominal cost of $1 a year to U.S. government agencies in a bid to push the use of artificial intelligence in federal workplaces.

According to a Fox News report, the General Services Administration (GSA) said federal agencies can now begin the incorporation of OpenAI’s ChatGPT into their workflows.

The GSA added that ChatGPT was tested across several performance and security measures.

“It's not just auto-piloting and saying, ‘go machine’ and we just respond. It's automation, it's ease of processes, but it's also thinking about, like the typical waste, fraud, and abuse that we're also focused on with this administration,” said GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, according to the report.

Earlier on Tuesday, the GSA was reportedly set to announce the approval of Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Gemini, and Amazon.com Inc.-backed (AMZN) Anthropic Claude, in addition to OpenAI ChatGPT, for use across civilian federal agencies.

Other AI vendors could also be added to the federal marketplace, but the GSA said these three companies were just further ahead in the process than others.

The availability of ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude through the federal marketplace would allow officials to use these tools, which were otherwise restricted until now.

OpenAI is not listed publicly at the moment. OpenAI investor Microsoft’s shares were down 0.15%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around OpenAI was in the ‘bullish’ territory, while they felt ‘extremely bullish’ about Microsoft.

