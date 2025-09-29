Three new ads showcase ChatGPT as a road-trip planner, recipe guide, and a workout buddy.

Sam Altman’s OpenAI released its first large-scale brand campaign on Sunday, featuring a series of ads that showcase how the chatbot assists with everyday tasks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The move is a departure from the company's long-time strategy of minimal marketing as the stakes rise. Google, Apple, and Elon Musk's xAI, as well as upstarts like Perplexity and Anthropic, the parent company of Claude, are introducing a range of AI features on their platforms, challenging ChatGPT's appeal as the go-to all-purpose chatbot.

OpenAI announces updates through its media page and presentations accompanying the release of new ChatGPT models and features. The only other time it released an ad before was at the Super Bowl in February. That single 60-second ad positioned ChatGPT as the next major leap in human innovation.

The new set of ads, comprising three ads in total, depicts the bot as an everyday tool. A brother and sister are planning a road trip, with ChatGPT helping pick details along the way, and users achieving their fitness goals and cooking a recipe, all with ChatGPT's help.

The ads are reportedly created by New York-based ad agency Isle of Any and OpenAI's in-house team. They will run in the U.S. and U.K. across TV, streaming, outdoor, paid social, and influencer partnerships through the end of the year, Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch told AdWeek.

Alphabet Inc.-owned Google's Gemini has featured in several commercials, which often highlight its integration into the company's products and devices, especially the Pixel phone. Most recently, Google ran multiple ads during the 2025 Super Bowl, one of which showed a father using the AI feature to prepare for a job interview and another showing a man getting help from Gemini Live to impress his girlfriend's friends.

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Altman met with the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The two sides discussed cooperation on artificial intelligence development in the region.

The UAE, a major oil exporter, is building one of the world's largest AI data centers and launching a new Arabic-language AI model.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for OpenAI, a private company, was ‘extremely bullish’ as of late Sunday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<