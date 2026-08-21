The integration lets users ask ChatGPT on Mac to find information in Apple Messages conversations and draft replies without opening the app.

The update underscores OpenAI’s push to make ChatGPT more deeply integrated into users’ everyday workflows.

OpenAI faces a major lawsuit from Apple over alleged trade secrets theft.

Reports said OpenAI’s Q2 growth was slower than Anthropic’s.

OpenAI is adding a new Apple Messages integration to ChatGPT for Mac, allowing the AI chatbot to read and search conversations and prepare or send messages through Apple’s Messages app.

According to a report in 9to5 Mac, the feature supports iMessage, SMS, and RCS chats and is available across all plans on the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS, including ChatGPT Work and Codex.

The development comes as OpenAI faces a lawsuit from the iPhone-maker. Last month, Apple sued the AI lab and two former Apple employees who now work at OpenAI, alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets.

Apple claims that OpenAI encouraged Apple employees to share information, components, drawings, and other materials related to upcoming products — as part of the AI company's efforts to develop its own suite of devices.

How Does ChatGPT-Apple Message Integration Work?

The integration allows users to ask ChatGPT to find information in their Messages conversations and draft replies without manually opening the app. It can also send messages on a user’s behalf, although OpenAI requires user approval for both the message and recipients under the default settings.

Users can optionally enable persistent approval for individual conversations. The feature is currently limited to Apple silicon Macs and does not work on Intel-based machines. OpenAI said the integration cannot be used to interact with ChatGPT remotely through Messages and is only available within ChatGPT Work and Codex, rather than regular ChatGPT conversations.

The Messages integration is part of a broader ChatGPT update that also brings improved syncing of pinned chats between Mac and iPhone, read-only snapshots for local Codex threads and new collaboration features for ChatGPT-hosted Sites.

The update underscores OpenAI’s push to make ChatGPT more deeply integrated into users’ everyday workflows, while giving users greater control over access to potentially sensitive personal data.

OpenAI IPO Watch

Investors are closely tracking potential IPOs from OpenAI and rival Anthropic, with the latter increasingly likely to go public first.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal exclusively reported quarterly figures for both companies, showing that Anthropic has built a formidable lead.

OpenAI’s revenue rose 18% quarter over quarter to $6.7 billion in the second quarter, while sales at Anthropic doubled to $11.6 billion, the Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the numbers.

OpenAI’s operating margin sank further into the red, pushing the company farther away from profitability ahead of a much-anticipated initial public offering, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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