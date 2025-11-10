Investors told Business Insider they see OpenAI succeeding where Google, Amazon, and Microsoft fell short, particularly in solving the problem of the personal health record.

OpenAI may be gearing up for a big push into healthcare. The AI giant is reportedly looking into building its own consumer health tools, and investors believe that the company has the right tools for the job.

According to a report by Business Insider, the AI startup is currently weighing options like creating a personal health assistant or a health data aggregator. It added that investors and healthcare leaders see strong potential for the company to compete with major tech firms like Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT). They reportedly said OpenAI could succeed where Big Tech has long struggled — solving the challenge of the personal health record.

OpenAI has recently hired notable individuals, which suggests that it may be entering the healthcare sector. In June, OpenAI appointed Nate Gross, cofounder of the publicly listed health technology company Doximity, to lead its healthcare strategy. Two months later, it brought on Ashley Alexander, previously with Instagram, as Vice President of Health Products.

