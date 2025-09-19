According to a report by The Information, the new expenditure would be in addition to the $350 billion already projected through 2030 for server rentals.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to dramatically expand its spending on computing power as demand for its artificial intelligence products continues to strain infrastructure.

According to a report by The Information, the company informed some of its shareholders that it plans to spend an additional $100 billion on rented backup servers over the next five years. The report added, citing sources, that the new expenditure would be in addition to the $350 billion already projected through 2030 for server rentals.

