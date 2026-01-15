The deployment will roll out in multiple stages starting in 2026 and make it the largest high-speed AI inference deployment in the world, Cerebras said.

ChatGPT’s OpenAI and AI chipmaker Cerebras on Wednesday announced that they have signed a 750 megawatts multi-year computing power agreement.

Both companies announced the plans on their websites. The deployment will roll out in multiple stages starting in 2026 and make it the largest high-speed AI inference deployment in the world, Cerebras said.

Meanwhile, OpenAI said in its statement that capacity will go online in multiple tranches through 2028.

