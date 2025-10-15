The ChatGPT maker, which currently has an annual run-rate of $13 billion, had earlier committed $1 trillion towards AI infrastructure development over the next decade.

OpenAI is working on a five-year plan to grow its revenues and fund its $1 trillion investment into AI infrastructure over the next decade, according to a Financial Times report published early Wednesday.

The ambitious plan, reported for the first time, includes exploring new revenue streams such as bespoke AI solutions for governments and businesses, new shopping tools, sales from its video platform Sora, and AI agents, and launching consumer hardware.

The FT report was cited by TechCrunch and MKTNews. They noted that OpenAI is also exploring debt-raising strategies, becoming an AI compute supplier by leveraging its data center assets from the Stargate project, advertising, and other means to monetize its intellectual properties.

The company currently generates $13 billion in revenue annually, 70% of which comes from ChatGPT subscriptions, according to the FT report citing unnamed sources. It added that OpenAI aims to double its paid userbase; the company recently disclosed that 800 million people use ChatGPT at least once a week.

As revenue grows, the company must maintain the infrastructure capacity needed to support the growth in adoption of its AI services. OpenAI recently signed deals for 26 gigawatts of computing capacity from Oracle, Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for OpenAI, a private company, was 'bearish' as of early Wednesday.

