ChatGPT has already hit 800 million weekly active users, the company revealed at its developer conference earlier this week.

OpenAI rolled out its low-cost ChatGPT plan in 16 new countries in Asia on Thursday, according to a TechCrunch report.

ChatGPT Go, which costs less than $5 per month, versus the mainstay $20-a-month Plus plan, is now available in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, East Timor, and Vietnam.

OpenAI debuted the subscription tier in India in August, alongside its announcement about setting up a local office, before launching it in Indonesia the next month. The company claims paid subscribers in India have doubled since the launch.

The development comes close on the heels of OpenAI's DevDay 2025 event in San Francisco, where the company unveiled integrations with various third-party apps and disclosed that ChatGPT has hit 800 million weekly active users.

ChatGPT Go marks the company’s latest push to expand its user base, targeting markets where consumer spending on digital services remains low. It offers users higher daily limits for messages and image generation, as well as twice the memory of the free version, enabling personalized responses.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for OpenAI, a private company, was 'bullish' as of early Thursday.

