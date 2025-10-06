The event features a fireside chat with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and top designer and former Apple executive Jony Ive, fueling speculation that OpenAI may discuss details of its first consumer AI device.

OpenAI will announce a series of product updates at its DevDay 2025 event on Monday, the company's annual developer conference and product showcase, which has, in a short time, come to draw the attention typically reserved for Apple and Google's events.

The first DevDay happened in 2023. OpenAI has revealed few details about what is in store for this year's edition. The event will kick off with CEO Sam Altman's keynote at 1 pm ET, where he will unveil "announcements, live demos, and a vision of how developers are reshaping the future with AI." The hour-long keynote will be livestreamed on OpenAI's YouTube page; it is the only part of the conference that will be livestreamed.

A fireside chat with Altman and Jony Ive, the storied Apple designer who joined OpenAI in May, reportedly to develop the company's first consumer gadget, is also on the calendar, according to TechCrunch. Other event speakers include Cursor CEO Michael Truell, San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie, and Andreessen Horowitz investing partner Kimberly Tan.

Tech publications are speculating that OpenAI may unveil its rumored AI-powered browser and also share updates on its upcoming AI device at DevDay 2025, which the company said is expected to host 1,500 developers. Updates on ChatGPT Store might also be discussed.

TechCrunch reported that the conference will have side shows such as "Sora Cinema," showcasing short films generated through OpenAI's Sora tool, and a "living portrait" of the famed computer scientist Alan Turing that “speaks back."

All told, OpenAI's event is expected to offer a clear glimpse into its product direction and roadmap — something both fans and rival AI companies will be watching closely.

