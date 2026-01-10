OpenAI has also selected SB Energy to build and operate its 1.2 GW data center site in Milam County.

SB Energy, a SoftBank Group Company, said that it has secured a $1 billion investment from OpenAI and SoftBank Group to build next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in the United States.

To support the partnership and as demand for AI compute accelerates, OpenAI and SoftBank Group are each investing $500 million into SB Energy, the statement said. OpenAI has also selected SB Energy to build and operate its 1.2 GW data center site in Milam County.

SB Energy is currently developing several multi-gigawatt data center campuses, with initial facilities under construction and expected to enter service starting in 2026.

