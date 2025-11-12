The company called the demand unreasonable and a threat to user privacy.

OpenAI accused The New York Times of overreach on Wednesday in the publication’s demand for 20 million private ChatGPT conversations, calling the request a threat to user privacy and a violation of “common-sense” security practices.

“As part of their baseless lawsuit, they’ve demanded the court to force us to hand over 20 million user conversations,” OpenAI Chief Information Security Officer Dane Stuckey wrote in a blog post.

The AI startup stated that these conversations could include personal and sensitive information, such as payment credentials or private chats. It noted that this request is overly broad, unnecessary for the lawsuit, and poses a risk to user privacy.

“This demand disregards long-standing privacy protections, breaks with common-sense security practices, and would force us to turn over tens of millions of highly personal conversations from people who have no connection to the Times’ baseless lawsuit against OpenAI,” the blog post said.

A Prominent Legal Battle

The OpenAI versus The New York Times case is one of the most prominent legal battles over generative AI and news copyright. The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft in December 2023 in federal court in Manhattan, claiming copyright infringement for the use of millions of Times articles to train large language models, such as ChatGPT and Bing Chat, without permission or compensation.

OpenAI has previously pushed back on a request from The Times for access to 1.4 billion private ChatGPT conversations.

“They have tried this before. Originally, the Times wanted you to lose the ability to delete your private chats. We fought that and restored your right to remove them… We pushed back, and we’re pushing back again now,”

–Dane Stuckey, Chief Information Security Officer, OpenAI

