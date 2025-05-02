Alchemy Pay merges mainstream stablecoins with real-time conversions to usher in a new era of borderless payments.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) wants to streamline global transactions with Alchemy Chain. Their plan: unify mainstream stablecoins and local fiat assets across multiple networks.

Through a single API, businesses handle remittances, currency swaps, and cross-chain transfers, all powered by $ACH as the native gas token. Or at least, that’s the promise.

The backbone consists of four layers.

The Infrastructure Layer forms the network’s foundation, using hybrid off-chain storage and a distributed set of nodes.

Next, the Consensus Layer is EVM-based but enhanced with on-chain price feeds for real-time stablecoin conversions.

Then there’s the Account Layer, which secures digital identities for merchants and users.

Finally, the Application Layer covers tools like AchScan, AchWallet, and merchant apps, presumably to make everything look friendlier than your typical cryptic blockchain interface.

Road Map

The roadmap splits into five phases, starting with finalizing the architecture this quarter, then rolling out TPoA consensus and price feed validation, testnet in late 2025, and mainnet in mid-2026.

After that, they’ll chase mass adoption via fiat partnerships and regulatory blessings. If it works, Alchemy Chain might become the stablecoin highway it envisions.

Does it solve every cross-border payment fiasco? Probably not overnight. But it might push stablecoin usage further into day-to-day commerce, bridging the gap between crypto’s wild west and standard banking.

That’s the real Holy Grail: a frictionless payment system with stable fees, blazing throughput, and no nasty surprises.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<