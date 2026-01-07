Ondas Holdings is gaining traction on its growing drone portfolio as well as increasing global defense contracts.

Earlier this month, the defense technology company announced plans to change its name to Ondas Inc. and relocate its corporate headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida.

In December, the company announced that it had secured $10 million in new purchase orders across its autonomous systems portfolio.

Shares of ONDS rose nearly 11% in Monday’s mid-day trading.

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) rallied over 603% in the past six months, with a 35% increase in the past month alone. Despite the massive rally, retail investors remain bullish on the stock.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Some investors expect the shares of the drone maker to surge over $20 while others expect a rally to $100 by summer. Shares of ONDS were trading around $12.25 levels at the time of writing.

Retail traders are optimistic that Ondas Holdings will benefit from growing global defense contracts even as the company is set to host its investor day on January 16, 2026, where it is expected to provide the financial outlook for the upcoming year.

Shares of ONDS rose nearly 11% in Monday’s mid-day trading.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ondas Holdings stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said drones would do everything soon and compared the stock to buying Microsoft (MSFT) in 1987.

Another bullish user predicted that the stock would rise to $20 this week.

A third user predicted the stock would breach $100 by summer.

Growing Drone Business

Earlier this month, the defense technology company announced plans to change its name to Ondas Inc., expected to be effective during the first quarter of 2026, and relocate its corporate headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida. The company said the move will strengthen its access to senior talent, strategic partners, and institutional capital, while also gaining from Florida's regulatory environment, expanding defense and technology ecosystem, and strong international connectivity.

In December, the company announced that it had secured $10 million in new purchase orders across its autonomous systems portfolio including orders for counter-UAS solutions for critical infrastructure operators, integrated autonomous drone systems, and robotic ground platforms for government security customers.

Shares of ONDS were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing and have gained over 357% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

